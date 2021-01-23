Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets Android 11 OS Update In India; Other Models To Follow Soon News oi-Vivek

If you own any of the Redmi Note 9 series of smartphones, then, you will soon receive an Android 11 OS based MIUI 12 update. The update is already available for a select number of Redmi Note 9 Pro users, and the same will be made available for everyone soon.

According to the MIUI forum, all variants of the Redmi Note 9 are eligible for Android 11 update, and the same will be available in the next few weeks. Given this is an MIUI 12 based update, a user might not notice any visual difference when compared to the Android 10 OS based MIUI 12 UI.

It is also a bit confusing move, as the Android 11 OS update has been rolled out to the Redmi Note 9 Pro instead of the more expensive Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. As both smartphones are based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with some minor specs change, even the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is likely to receive an Android 11 OS update soon.

As of now, Xiaomi India has not confirmed the exact date on when the Redmi Note 9 series of smartphones will get an Android 11 update. Given the recent post, the update should be made available in the next few weeks, at least for the select models. On top of that, Xiaomi is also working on MIUI 12.5 update with some visual overhaul and new features.

Models Eligible For Android 11 Update

There are a total of three devices in the Redmi Note 9 series -- the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. All three smartphones will get an Android 11 OS update soon. Besides, phones like the Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9, Redmi 9i, and the Redmi 9A mighty also receive Android 11 OS updates in the future.

