Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Announced With New Configuration In India: Price And Specification

It has been a while since Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 9 series. The first two smartphones to launch in this series were the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The company recently unveiled the standard Redmi Note 9. Now, the company has announced a new variant of the Redmi Note 9 Max which will be available for sale soon in India.

Redmi Note 9 Max New Variant Price And Sale Details

Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The company has confirmed the arrival of this new model via its official handle on Twitter. The device is priced at Rs. 19,999 and will be available for purchase starting July 29.

It will be available for purchase only at mi.com. The device can be purchased in Black, Aurora White, and Aurora Blue color options. The device is also available with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model.

The former is priced at Rs. 16,999, while, the latter retails at Rs. 18,499. Both these models can be purchased online via Amazon and mi.com and offline via Mi Home stores.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Key Features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole for the selfie camera. The in-display camera cutout is packed with a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The quad-camera setup at the rear has a 64MP primary sensor paired up with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. The device packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G combined with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Rounding off the spec-sheet is a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology.

