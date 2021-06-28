Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Gets Android 11 Update In India: How To Get It News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is the top-end model from the Note 9 series. The handset was launched with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box with custom MIUI 11 skin on top. Now, the handset has finally started receiving the Android 11 based MIUI 12 update In India.

The size of the new update is 2.3GB and comes with version number MIUI V12.0.1.0.RJXINXM. Users can download the latest firmware by tapping the update notification once it arrives. If any case you haven't receive any notification you can wait for some time or check by going to Settings > About phone > System updates.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Price And Features

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is currently selling starting at Rs. 16,999, while the high-end model is priced at Rs. 19,999. The phone is available in three color variants - Aurora Blue, Champagne Gold, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. As far as the features are concerned, the phone has a 6.67-inch display with FHD+ resolution and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage that also supports additional storage expansion of up to 512GB. The Note 9 Pro Max packs a 64MP quad rear camera setup and the main lens is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

There is a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies placed into a punch-hole cutout. Other aspects include a 5,020 mAh battery along with 33W fast charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and so on.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Worth Buying In 2021?

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is a good pick with great camera sensors, fast charging, a capable processor, and a large display. However, it does not support a high refresh rate. So, if you are now planning to buy the Note 9 Pro Max smartphone, then we can suggest the next-gen Redmi Note 10 Pro. You can get a 120Hz display and the SD732G chipset under the hood at just Rs. 15,999.

