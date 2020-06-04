ENGLISH

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Next Sale Set For June 10

    By
    |

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched in March along with the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The phone was recently put up for first its flash sale and the company has already scheduled its next sale for June 10. The premium model of the Redmi Note 9 series will go on sale through Amazon India and MI.com. The phone offers three variants with quad rear camera setup.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Next Sale Set For June 10

     

    Price & Sale Offers

    The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs. 16,499, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is available with a price of Rs. 17,999. On the other side, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 19,999.

    The phone is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black like the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Other offers for the smartphone include Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Specifications

    The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs Android 10-based MIUI 11. The device is fuelled by a 5,020 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charger.

    The phone packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ IPS display which offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone also includes a microSD card slot which further expands storage up to 512GB.

    In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a quad-camera setup which comprises a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone has a 32MP front camera for taking selfies. Other details of the phone include 165.5 x 76.68 x 8.8mm dimensions and a weight of 209 grams.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 15:37 [IST]
