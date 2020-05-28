Redmi Note 9 Pro Max To Go On Sale Next Week News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched in March along with the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The phone has already gone on sale twice in the country. As the second sale draws to a close, Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain said on Twitter that the phone will go on sale again next week via Amazon and Mi.com. The Redmi 9 Pro Max is available in three storage variants and comes with a quad rear camera setup.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Specifications

In terms of specifications, the smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The smartphone also includes a microSD card slot which further expands storage up to 512GB. The device draws power from a 5,020 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charger. The smartphone offers runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11.

Coming to optics, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a quad-camera setup which comprises a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera for taking selfies.

Other details of the phone include 165.5 x 76.68 x 8.8mm dimensions and a weight of 209 grams. The phone also supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, Infrared (IR), NavIC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

Price & Availability

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available in three color variants - Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

The three-storage variant include 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for price Rs.19,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 17,999. The variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs. 16,499. It will go on sale next week, but the exact date is not yet known.

Best Mobiles in India