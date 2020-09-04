Just In
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Up For Open Sale On Amazon And Mi.com
Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has announced that the Note 9 Pro smartphone is now available for open sale through Amazon and Mi.Com. This means that the smartphone will be available 24x7 on both websites and retail outlets.
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price And Offers
The same comes in three variants, i.e, 6GB/64GB of storage, 6GB/128GB storage, and 8GB/128GB variant. The devices are available at Rs. 16, 999, Rs. 18,499, and Rs. 19,999, respectively. The comes in three colour options- Interstellar Black, Aurora Blue, and Glacier White. If we talk about offers, users who are subscribed to Airtel network can avail double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs.398 recharge packs. Similarly, Amazon is offering EMI options, which start from Rs. 800.
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Specification
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS display along with 1,080 x 2,400 resolution and the Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 processor. The Redmi Note 9 Pro runs Android 10 OS and packs a 5,020mAh battery, which supports a 33W fast charger.
On the imaging front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a quad-camera setup. It includes 64MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle lens, 5MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, you'll get a 32MP camera for selfies. It also comes with 512GB expandable memory.
On the connectivity front, the smartphone includes Bluetooth v5.0, Infrared (IR blaster), USB Type-C port, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. Furthermore, the smartphone comes with a fingerprint scanner. It measures 165.5x76.68x8.8mm and weighs around 209 grams.
Meanwhile, the research firm Counterpoint highlighted that Redmi 8A Dual is the highest-selling device in Q1 of this financial year. It said that Xiaomi has managed to achieve a 44 percent market share during the same period.
