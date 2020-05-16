Redmi Note 9 Pro Next Sale In India Set For May 19 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has gone on sale several times since its launch in India in March. After the government allowed the supply of non-essentials items in the orange and green regions, the smartphone sales have debuted.

Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched in India in March with the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and its upcoming sale is scheduled for May 19 at 12pm. Users can buy the smartphone through Amazon India and MI India sites.

Specs Of Redmi Note 9 Pro

To recall, the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The latest smartphone offering runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The smartphone also included a microSD card slot which further expands storage up to 512GB. The device draws power from a 5,020 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charger.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi Note 9 Pro's quad rear camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera.

Other details of the Redmi Note 9 Pro include 165.7 x 76.6 x 8.8mm dimensions and a weight of 209 grams. The phone also supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The smartphones are available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.

Sale Offers In India

The 6GB / 128GB variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 16,999, while the 4GB / 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 13,999.

These variants of the smartphone are available on Amazon and MI India with various discount offers. At both sites, customers will get a flat discount of Rs 1,000 and an EMI option through ICICI credit card.

