Redmi Note 9 Pro Next Sale Set For June 9

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has just wrapped up its flash sale today and it has already announced its next sale. The Note 9 Pro will again go on sale in India on June 9. The phone was launched in India in March along with the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. After the government allowed the delivery of non-essentials products, it has gone for sale several times.

Sale Offers & Price In India

The phone will go on sale via Amazon India and MI.com on June 9 at 12PM (noon). The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 13,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999.

The phone is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colors. Other offers of the handset include Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs. There is no such offer now as there was cashback on previous sales.

The smartphone was launched with a price of Rs. 12,999 but it became expensive due to the increase in GST rate.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ which produces a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. On the software side, it runs on Android 10 based MIUI. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with Adreno 618 GPU, and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone has a 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the quad-rear camera setup comprises a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and another 2MP depth sensor. It has a 16MP selfie camera.

The device is backed by a 5,020 mAh battery and it has a 18W fast charger. The phone also supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

