Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max Now Available In Champagne Gold Color Option

Xiaomi has announced a new color variant for the Note 9 Pro Max and the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The new Champagne Gold variant is already listed on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home. Both handsets were launched in the country back in March. In addition, the phones are also available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Champagne Gold Price In India

The Champagne Gold variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs at Rs. 15,999. The high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The other 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants cost at Rs. 18,499 and Rs. 19,999 respectively.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Features

Both mid-range handsets pack a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. Both devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset coupled with LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. There are further storage expansion options up to 512GB on both handsets.

Talking about the optics, both handsets offer a quad-camera module. However, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a 64MP main sensor. For selfies, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 32MP shooter, whereas the Redmi Note 9 Pro flaunts a 16MP camera. Both handsets pack a 5,020 mAh battery. However, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 33W fast charging, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro offers an 18W fast charging technology.

Both phones come with upgraded features and if you are searching for a 64MP rear camera, fast charging under Rs. 20,000, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be a good buy.

