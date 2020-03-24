Redmi Note 9 Pro Set To Go On Sale Today In India: Price, Specs, And Offers News oi-Karan Sharma

Redmi Note 9 Pro is all set to go on sale today in India the latest budget offering from the company. The smartphone was launched earlier in March alongside the launch of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The smartphone will be available for sale via Amazon India and via retail stores as well. Meanwhile, it has been reported that sale of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. Here are the details:

Redmi Note 9 Pro Sale And Offers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available in three colour variants - Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. The smartphone will be up for sale with a starting price of Rs. 12,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage where the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM will be up for sale at Rs. 15,999. The smartphone will be up for sale via Redmi's official website, the company is also proving a discount of Rs. 500 on HDFC bank cards transactions including EMI option.

Besides, the smartphone will be available via Amazon India, Mi Home, and Mi Studio stores. Do note that the sale will kick off today at 12 PM IST. Amazon is also offering the smartphone with no-cost EMI option and 5 percent instant discount with HSBC cards. HDFC credit and debit card users will also receive an additional Rs. 1,000 off on their purchase.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 20:9 and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. On the software part, the smartphone runs on Android 10 on-top-of latest MIUI version.

On the optical front, the smartphone features a quad camera setup with a combination of 48MP primary camera + 8MP secondary ultra-wide lens + 5MP tertiary sensor with a macro lens + 2MP quaternary sensor of depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, clubbed with Adreno 618 GPU. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is backed by up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone is fuelled by 5,020 mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging support.

Best Mobiles in India