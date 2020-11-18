Redmi Note 9 Pro Starts Receiving Android 11 Update In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi Note 9 Pro is getting the Android 11 update in India. As per the report by Piunikaweb, the Indian users of the Redmi Note 9 Pro have already started receiving the update. Users have taken to the MIUI 12 Official Telegram channel to confirm that the Android 11 update is rolling out on their device. The Redmi Note 9 Pro users can download the latest firmware by tapping the update notification once it arrives. However, users can also check for the update manually in Settings if they haven't received any notification.

The size of the new update is 2.3GB and the update is available for Indian users as of now. However, the global variant of the handset is still yet to get the Android 11 update. To recall, the Redmi Note 9 Pro made its debut in the country back in March, and the Redmi Note 9S is rebranded as the Redmi Note 9 Pro in India. With the Android 11 update, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will sit with the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and the Redmi K30 Pro.

The new update comes with version number V12.0.1.0.RJWINXM. To install the Android 11 update on your Redmi Note 9 Pro you need to go to Settings > About phone > System updates, and tap on download to start the updating process. Users are advised to install under a good Wi-Fi connection and with adequate charge.

The smartphone was launched with Android 10 OS with custom MIUI skin. The Redmi Note 9 Pro was the first phone in the country with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Besides, the phone has a 48MP quad-rear camera setup and has a 5,020 mAh battery. Currently, the handset is priced in India at Rs. 14,597 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

