Redmi Note 9 Series Likely Getting Three New Models; Launch Slated For Mid-November News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi unveiled its mid-range smartphone series called Redmi Note 9 earlier this year with several models. off late, the rumour mill suggested its successor, i.e, the Redmi Note 10 series be under development. Some reports also indicated that the brand might not launch this smartphone lineup, rather will add new devices to the existing series. A new leak reiterates the same. Details are as follows:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Series To Get New Models?

A new leak by Digital Chat Station reveals that Xiaomi is planning to launch three new smartphones in its mid-range Redmi Note 9 series. Sadly, the names of the upcoming model haven't been tipped. The upcoming smartphones will be making a debut in the mid-November as per the tipster. However, Xiaomi is yet to confirm an official launch date as well as the moniker of the upcoming smartphones.

Not much has been revealed in terms of hardware as well. The report does mention a 108MP primary camera on one of the upcoming Redmi Note 9 models. It is likely that the high-end variant amongst the three will be packing this sensor. It is worth mentioning that the primary lens will be a Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor.

We are not sure if just one model will be offering this massive sensor. Also, the remaining aspects such as display, battery, and processor are still at large. But, we can expect all the upcoming Redmi Note 9 models to launch with a punch-hole display design as their siblings. Also, the Redmi Note series generally has an FHD+ LCD panel, so we can expect the new smartphones to offer a similar setup.

Besides, a fast-charging technology is what we can expect on the new Redmi Note 9 smartphones. It would be interesting to see what all new hardware and features we get to see from the new-generation Redmi Note models. We might come across some details in the coming days and will keep you updated with all the latest information on the same.

Best Mobiles in India