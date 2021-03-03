Redmi Note 9 Series, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9 Prime Get Temporary Price Cut News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Redmi Note 10 series is all set to arrive in India on March 4. As we near the launch date of these new smartphones, we are coming across numerous leaks and rumors suggesting what we can expect from the Redmi Note 10 series including its possible pricing. In the meantime, its predecessor, the Redmi Note 9 series has received a price cut in the country.

The Redmi Note 9 series smartphones including the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max have received a price cut of up to Rs. 2,000. Besides these, even the Redmi 9i and Redmi 9 Prime are available at discounted pricing, thereby making them more affordable.

Redmi Note 9 Series Price Cut

Basically, the price cut applicable on the Redmi Note 9 series of smartphones ranging from Rs. 300 to Rs. 2,000. Check out the new pricing of the Redmi smartphones from here.

Redmi 9i 4GB + 64GB variant priced at Rs. 8,299 is available for Rs 7,999.

Redmi 9 Prime 4GB + 64GB variant priced at Rs. 9,999 is available for Rs. 9,499.

Redmi 9 Prime 4GB +128GB variant costing Rs. 11,999 is now priced at Rs. 10,999.

Redmi Note 9 4GB + 64GB variant, which sells at Rs. 11,999 is available at a discounted cost of Rs. 10,999.

Redmi Note 9 4GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs. 13,499 is available for Rs. 12,999 after discount.

Redmi Note 9 6GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs. 14,999 is now available for Rs. 13,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB + 64GB variant that was selling for Rs. 13,999 is now priced at Rs. 12,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB + 128GB variant that costed Rs. 15,999 is discounted and sells at Rs. 13,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB variant priced at Rs. 16,999 is now available for Rs. 14,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6GB + 128GB variant that is priced at Rs. 18,499 is now available for Rs. 17,499.

According to a report by 91mobiles, the above-mentioned Redmi smartphones are available at discounted pricing via both online and offline channels. However, this is not a permanent price cut but only a limited-period offer that will be applicable until March 15, 2021.

