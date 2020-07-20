Redmi Note 9 To Debut In India Today: Here's How To Catch Live Stream News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Redmi Note 9 series was announced earlier this year in India with the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Max. Off late, the rumour mill has been suggesting the arrival of the standard Redmi Note 9 in the county. The rumours suggested its launch in the third week of July. It's 'notify me' page also went live on Amazon a few weeks ago. Now, the company has confirmed when we can expect the Redmi Note 9 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 India Launch And Live Stream Details

Xiaomi has scheduled the Redmi Note 9 launch for today, i.e July 20 in India. The company will be streaming the launch event online today. You will be able to watch the live stream on the company's social media handles including YouTube and Mi India website.

Since the smartphone has been announced in the international, its hardware and software features are known. It is confirmed to go on sale on Amazon as well as the company's official store, i.e, mi.com.However, it is unknown when the device will go up for sale for the first time and we expect Xiaomi to reveal the details today itself.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Expected Features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 will be equipped with the same hardware as its global variant in India. The device will be launched with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor and ship with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB native storage. The device also supports up to 128GB microSD card.

The handset will flaunt a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and a punch-hole. The device will be equipped with a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls. The rear panel will be accommodating a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a pair of 2MP sensors with an f/2.4 aperture. Completing the specification-sheet is an 18 fast charging supported 5,020 mAh battery.

