Redmi Note 9 Confirmed To Launch On July 20 In India

Redmi has confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 9 in the Indian market. The company revealed the launch date via a Twitter post. The phone will launch on July 20 at 12 pm (noon) and it will be available for purchase through Amazon.

However, the company has not announced anything about the price of the phone yet. To recall, the Note 9 was launched back in April in global markets. The handset comes with a price tag of $199 (around Rs. 14,940) for the 3GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a tag of $249 (around Rs. 18,690). It is offered in Forest Green, Polar White, and Midnight Grey color variants. According to the Wi-Fi Alliance listing, the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 9 is expected to arrive with model number M2003J15SI.

Redmi Note 9 Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ display full HD+ which offers a resolution of 1080 x 2,340 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. For software, the device ships with Android 10-based MIUI 11.

Under the hood, it is powered by the 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The device packs a 5,020 mAh battery with support for 18W charging technology.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 9 features a square-shaped quad-camera setup which is equipped with a 48MP Samsung GM1 main sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter and another 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, it has a 13MP front camera.

Redmi has always brought lower-priced phones to the market than the other smartphone brands. The Indian market price of Note 9 is still under wraps. However, looking at the price in the global market, it can be said that the starting price of the phone will fall under Rs. 15,000. Despite being an entry-level phone, we can see the device has a quad-rear camera set up. It also has the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a larger 5,020 mAh battery.

