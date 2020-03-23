Redmi Note 9S Spotted On AnTuTu Benchmark Test Ahead Of Launch News oi-Karan Sharma

Redmi is all set to launch a new smartphone called the Redmi Note 9S in Malaysia. However, the smartphone is spotted at AnTuTu benchmarking website ahead of the official launch revealing some key specifications. According to the report, the upcoming smartphone is a trimmed down version of the existing Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Note 9 Pro. Here are the details:

According to AnTuTu report, the Redmi Note 9S is confirmed to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC, which was also available on the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Note 9 Pro Max. The screenshot of the AnTuTu benchmark shows that the smartphone has managed to score 102620 for the CPU test and 71921 points for the GPU test. The smartphone has scored 280529 total points on the AnTuTu benchmark test.

In the memory test, it scores 52578 points and in the user interface, it has managed to acquire 53410 points. The scores are similar to the other Redmi smartphone models with the Snapdragon 720G SoC.

According to the spec sheet surfaced on the web, the Redmi Note 9S will sport a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

The smartphone is also said to feature a 5020 mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support. On the optical front, the smartphone is the Redmi Note 9S said to pack a quad-camera setup with the combination of a 48MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 5MP telephoto lens + 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is all set to launch today in Malaysia, we need to wait for the official pricing of the phone.

