Redmi Note 9T With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Announced; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi Note 9T has been launched globally as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 5G which made its debut in China back in November. The handset comes in two distinct color options such as Nightfall Black and Daybreak Purple.

The features of the device include the MediaTek Dimensity 800U, a 5,000 mAh battery, and much more. Moreover, the company has also introduced the Redmi 9T, Mi Smart Clock, and the Mi 360° Home Security Camera 2K Pro at the event.

Redmi Note 9T Price And Availability

The Redmi Note 9T price starts at €229 (roughly Rs. 20,600) for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the high-end model with 4GB RAM and the 128GB storage option is priced at €269 (roughly Rs. 24,200). The phone will be available for purchase starting January 11 in Europe. The base model will cost €199 (roughly Rs. 17,900) as an introductory offer, and €249 (roughly Rs. 22,400) for the high-end model.

Redmi Note 9T: What Does It Offer?

The Redmi Note 9T has a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The phone runs the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset paired with Mali G57 GPU. One can also expand the onboard storage using a dedicated microSD slot.

Running Android 10-based MIUI 12 custom skin on top, the phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the camera front, the Redmi Note 9T sports a triple-lens setup at the rear which includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and videos, there is a 13MP camera at the front.

For connectivity, the device supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, IR blaster, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port for charging and data sync. Lastly, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security measure.

