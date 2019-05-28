Just In
Redmi sold 10 million units of Note 7 series in just 129 days
Redmi announced that the company hits 10 million units sales of Remi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro globally.
At the beginning of this year, Redmi launched its first Remi Note 7 as an independent brand in China and then a month later the Redmi Note 7 Pro witnessed its global launch in India. Today the company has announced that both the smartphones have achieved 10 million units globally. The company took specifically 129 days to reach this target. Redmi announced this news on its official Twitter handle.
Back on March 29, it was reported that the company achieved 4 million sales which means the company has hit the threshold of 6 million units in just 55 days.
"WOW! What an amazing accomplishment!
Globally we have sold over 10 million Redmi Note 7 series in just 129 days, marking another major milestone for the awesome #RedmiNote7 series.
We couldn't have gotten to this landmark moment without our amazing Mi Fans!#NoMiWithoutYou," reads the Xiaomi Twitter post.
Just to recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a dot-notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with Adreno 612 GPU, 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB default memory capacity. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.
On the optical front, the handset comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. At the front, you get the same 13-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.
The handset is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that comes with Quick Charge 4.0 support. The smartphone runs Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10 out of the box. Sensors include a rear fingerprint sensor, an accelerometer, proximity and a compass. The mobile comes in three colour options such as Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price starts from Rs. 13,999.