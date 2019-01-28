Redmi to soon launch Note 7 with 128GB storage

With the starting of 2019 Redmi launch its Note 7 smartphone in China, its first smartphone after separating from the parent company Xiaomi. Now the company is working independently and launch its first Redmi Note 7 with 32GB and 64GB storage variant. Now it seems that the company is also looking forward to coming up with the 128GB variant of the smartphone.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has also started a survey to know which variant of the Redmi Note 7 is most popular. The poll also includes unreleased models with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. Meanwhile, 4GB+128GB storage has been already approved by TENAA.

It seems that the company is soon going to launch 128GB storage model of Redmi Note 7 in China this week. Xiaomi is expected to launch either 4GB RAM + 128GB storage or 6GB RAM +128GB storage. According to previous reports, the smartphone will come with a price point of 1,399 Yuan (approx Rs 13,513 or $206) and 1,599 Yuan (approx Rs 10,4894 or $235) respectively.

Just to recall, the Redmi Note7 sports a 6.3-inch Full HD display with the resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The screen also carries a waterdrop notch on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset clubbed with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. You can also expand the storage via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Redmi Note 7 sports a dual camera setup with the combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with artificial intelligence technology. On the front, it houses a 13-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. It runs on Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box.

