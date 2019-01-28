ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Redmi to soon launch Note 7 with 128GB storage

Redmi soon to launch the Note 7 smartphone with 128GB variant. All you need to know about the new variant.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    With the starting of 2019 Redmi launch its Note 7 smartphone in China, its first smartphone after separating from the parent company Xiaomi. Now the company is working independently and launch its first Redmi Note 7 with 32GB and 64GB storage variant. Now it seems that the company is also looking forward to coming up with the 128GB variant of the smartphone.

    Redmi to soon launch Note 7 with 128GB storage

     

    Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has also started a survey to know which variant of the Redmi Note 7 is most popular. The poll also includes unreleased models with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. Meanwhile, 4GB+128GB storage has been already approved by TENAA.

    It seems that the company is soon going to launch 128GB storage model of Redmi Note 7 in China this week. Xiaomi is expected to launch either 4GB RAM + 128GB storage or 6GB RAM +128GB storage. According to previous reports, the smartphone will come with a price point of 1,399 Yuan (approx Rs 13,513 or $206) and 1,599 Yuan (approx Rs 10,4894 or $235) respectively.

    Redmi to soon launch Note 7 with 128GB storage

    Just to recall, the Redmi Note7 sports a 6.3-inch Full HD display with the resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The screen also carries a waterdrop notch on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset clubbed with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. You can also expand the storage via microSD card.

     

    On the optical front, the Redmi Note 7 sports a dual camera setup with the combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with artificial intelligence technology. On the front, it houses a 13-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

    The smartphone is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. It runs on Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box.

    Source

    Read More About: redmi redmi note 7 smartphone news
    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue