Redmi To Launch A 5G Smartphone That Costs Less Than Rs. 20,000

At Shanghai MWC 2019, Redmi smartphone brand head Lu Weibing has officially shared some interesting update about the upcoming smartphones from Xiaomi and other sub smartphone brands under the Xiaomi moniker. According to the Weibo post, Redmi and Black Shark are working on a 5G smartphone as well.

Lu Weibing has also confirmed that the company will launch the Xiaomi Mi MIX 5G in China, which is already available in the europian smartphone market in the next few weeks. He has shared some additional information on how 5G will change the way we use the internet, and how 5G network is really fast compared to the current generation 4G network.

5G Smartphones To Cost Less Than Rs. 20,000 in 2020

One interesting aspect of Xiaomi's announcement at MWC Shanghai 2019 is that the 5G smartphones are getting cheaper by the day, and by the mid-2020, the company will launch a 5G smartphone that costs less than Rs. 20,000 (2000 Yuan), which makes 5G more affordable for the general audience.

As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Redmi smartphone with 5G connectivity in India or China. However, as Xiaomi has already launched a 5G smartphone, Redmi is most likely to launch a new 5G smartphone by the end of 2019, with a lot of additional value adding features, similar to the Redmi K20 Pro, the first truely flagship grade device from Redmi.

As of now, the compatibility of the 5G modem is limited to flagship chipsets, and by the end of this year, companies like Qualcomm, MediaTek, and HiSilicon will launch more chipsets in the mid-tier space with support for 5G network, which will drastically bring down the price of 5G smartphones.

What Do We Think About 5G Technology

At least, in theory, the 5G technology seems like a huge leap in the wireless network industry, which offers gigabit like internet speeds wirelessly. However, as of now, there is no information on the launch of the 5G smartphones in India, as the 5G technology is not yet available in India. If everything sails smoothly, then we might see at least a couple of smartphones that support 5G in Q4 of 2019.

