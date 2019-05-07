Redmi Y2 stable MIUI 10.3 firmware released with April 2019 security patch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The update weighs around 306MB in size.

Xiaomi recently introduced the Redmi Y3 selfie centric smartphone under sub 10k price segment. The smartphone comes with a 32MP selfie camera as its key highlight. The latest entrant is a successor to Redmi Y2 smartphone which was launched last year. Similar to the Redmi Y3, the Redmi Y2 is also a selfie-oriented smartphone in the budget segment.

Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Y2 with an Android v8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9 skin on top. The device had already received an MIUI 10 update in the past. Now, the Chinese tech giant is rolling out a stable MIUI 10.3 firmware for the Redmi Y2.

The latest update for the Redmi Y2 comes with a firmware build MIUI 10.3.1.0.OEFMIXM. The update will be available via OTA to all the Redmi Y2 and the Redmi S2 smartphones in the market. The MIUI 10.3 update for both the smartphones weigh 306MB in size and a notification for the same will be available on the respective devices. If the update does not make its way to your Redmi Y2 or Redmi S2 smartphones, you can download the Recovery ROM. Flashing the Recovery ROM directly via recovery method will update the device to the latest firmware.

Coming to the changelog, the Redmi Y2 MIUI 10.3 update brings April 2019 Android security patch along with it. It brings a fix for a bunch of issues and bugs further improving the performance of the device. The update fixes the UI where the notification icons were being covered with the call time bubble. It also resolves the issue where the low battery warning was not displayed in the landscape mode. There are some other system related improvements which will enhance the overall performance of the device.

To recap, the Redmi Y2 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocking at 2.0GHz. The device is available with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The internal memory is expandable via microSD card to up to 256GB. There is a 5.99-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. Backing up the device is a 3,080mAh non-removable battery.

