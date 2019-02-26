ENGLISH

    Redmi Go likely coming to India on February 28; could be priced at Rs. 3,499 initially

    Redmi Go could be available at a lesser price for a specific time period.

    By
    |

    It has already been confirmed that it will launch the Redmi Note 7 will be launched in India on February 28. Fresh reports point out that the company will bring multiple devices to the country including the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go and Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Youth Edition on the same day.

    Redmi Go to be priced at Rs. 3,499 in India for three months

     

    Recent reports point out that the Redmi Note 7 in India will be different from the variant that went official in China. And, that it might not feature the 48MP rear camera as its Chinese kin. Following the same, we also came across the possible pricing of this smartphone in India.

    Now, the alleged pricing details of the Redmi Go and Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Youth Edition in India have been leaked online. As mentioned above, we can expect these two products to be launched in India on February 28 alongside the Redmi Note 7.

    Redmi Go alleged price leaks

    As per a Telegram-based tipster, the Redmi Go, the company's first Android Go smartphone will be available in for Rs. 3,499 for the first three months. We can expect the price to be increased following the stipulated time frame. The tipster also reveals that the Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Youth Edition will be priced at Rs. 1,499. Though the alleged pricing of these devices have been revealed, we cannot come to any conclusion until there is an official confirmation from the company.

    Notably, the Redmi Go is the company's first Android Go device optimized for the low-end hardware. Also, if it will be launched at the price point as speculated here, then it will be one of the most affordable smartphones from the company. Having said that, we can expect it to sell like hotcakes as the Redmi smartphones have always been successful in the Indian market. However, let's wait for official confirmation regarding its launch date and pricing.

     

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 11:42 [IST]
