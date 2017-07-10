Reliance 4G VoLTE feature phones seem to be delayed; July launch unlikely

Ever since the Jio 4G network was introduced, there are rumors that the company is prepping a 4G VoLTE feature phone. The recent reports have pointed out that this device will be priced disruptively in the Indian market.

In the last week, we came across a report tipping that the alleged 4G VoLTE feature phone might be priced at Rs. 500 and will be announced on July 21. Also, a report that came earlier this month speculated that the feature phone will be launched under the Reliance LYF brand and not under the Jio brand name. While these reports are making the rounds all over the internet, we have contradictory information right now.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Not happening this month According to our sources, Reliance will not launch the 4G VoLTE on July 21 as speculated earlier. While it is not clear why the company will not be launching the phone at the Annual General Meeting this month, a 91Mobiles report citing their sources says that Reliance planned to import 20 million feature phones to India this month. It looks there is some delay in the process that could be due to the implementation of GST. Even after being imported, the handsets will take time to reach the stores. LYF brand feature phones Going by the recent reports, Reliance will launch the 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone under the LYF brand and not under the Jio brand. While two variants of the device are expected to be launched by the company, the higher end variant is said to be priced under Rs. 2,639. It is expected to be subsidized so that it will cost around Rs. 1,500. What we know so far Earlier this year, an image alleged to be that of the Reliance feature phone hit the web. The rumors also claimed that this phone will feature a 2.4-inch display and make use of 512MB RAM and 4GB of internal storage capacity that can be expanded using a microSD card. The battery capacity is said to be 2000mAh. The two variants of the phone will use the Qualcomm and Spreadtrum processors.