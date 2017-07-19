Reliance Jio and Intex join hands to make 4G VoLTE feature phone

Reliance Jio seems to be gearing up to launch the 4G VoLTE feature phone in the coming months. Jio seems to have signed up with Intex in order to make these feature phones.

It is said that the domestic manufacturer Intex will manufacture the 4G feature phone likely to be launched in August. This device is believed to create a buzz in both the telecom and smartphone markets as well.

According to a recent report by Economic Times, Intex will be involved in co-developing this feature phone that will be subsidized in terms of pricing. It will be marketed by the telco itself. The report quotes Nidhi Markanday, the Director and Business Head of Intex Technologies states that the handset maker will not be involved in the marketing and subsidizing the price of the feature phone.

It is suggested that the Jio will launch the 4G feature phone sometime this quarter but will not sell it in the standalone market. Jio is said to be sourcing such feature phones with 4G support from several vendors including Chinese manufacturers. The company is expected to announce the device soon in order to add more subscribers to its network faster.

Besides Jio, there are VoLTE enabled feature phones from other Indian makers such as Lava and Micromax. If the Jio 4G voLTE phone likely to be launched in August comes bundled with Jio plans, we can expect it to surpass the competition and create a space for itself in the market.

One thing that is sure is that if the device turns out to be successful, Intex that has lost its foothold in the Indian market due to the stiff competition from the Chinese manufacturers will regain some of its reputation.