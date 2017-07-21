Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone pre-booking to debut on July 22

The Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone is widely speculated to be announced today - July 21 at the company's Annual General Meeting. There are reports suggesting that the handset might be launched in two variants.

With just hours left for the unveiling of the feature phone from Reliance, a new 91mobiles report has claimed that these feature phones will be listed for pre-booking just one day after the announcement. Well, it points out that the 4G VoLTE feature phone from Reliance Jio will be available for pre-booking starting from July 22 itself.

The report further adds that the interested users can pre-order the Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone from any offline store. However, it does not shed light on the details such as the pre-booking price or the final pricing of the soon to be launched feature phone.

As mentioned above, the company is expected to launch two variants of the LYF branded feature phone. One is said to make use of a Qualcomm 205 mobile platform and the other is likely to use a Spreadtrum chipset.

In a previous report, it was tipped that the manufacturing cost of the feature phone with a Qualcomm processor will be around $28 (approx. Rs. 1,800) and that with the Spreadtrum processor is said to be around $27 (approx. Rs. 1,730). It seems to have gone higher due to the implementation of GST.

Talking about the specs of the Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone, the handset is believed to arrive with a 2.4-inch QVGA TFT display, dual-core 1.2GHz processor, 4GB storage and 512MB RAM. It is said to support dual SIM cards - one supporting 4G and the other supporting 2G connectivity. It is believed that the Jio SIM card should be used in the 4G card slot.

This handset is said to feature a 2000mAh battery. Also, the device could be bundled with an FM Radio app, a VGA rear camera, hotspot support, etc.