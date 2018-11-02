Reliance Jio Announces JioPhone 2 Festive Sale: Interesting unlimited data plans

The JioPhone 2 is selling like hotcakes across the country, as the smartphone packs in some of the best features like 4G LTE VoLTE, support for Whatsapp, Facebook, and YouTube and lot more. Just like every other smartphone maker, Jio has come up with an interesting offer, which makes the JioPhone 2 a more appealing 4G smartphone.

For the festival season, the company has come up with interesting data plus voice combos. However, as of now, there is no reduction in the price of the JioPhone 2, where a user has to pay Rs 2,999 upfront money to get the device.

JioPhone 2 festival season offers

For Rs 49, Jio is offering 1 GB of 4G data with free voice and video calls for 28 days (unlimited) with 50 SMS. The offer also includes free access for Jio services like Jio TV, Jio Magazine and more. If your main intention is to make a lot of voice and video calls, then Rs 49 packs seem good.

For Rs 99, Jio is offering 14 GB of data (500 MB per day) with free voice and video calls for 28 days. This package does include 300 SMS with access for Jio apps. If you casually surf the internet and make calls all the time, then Rs 99 packs offer the best of both worlds.

For Rs 153, Jio is offering 42 GB of data (1.5 GB per day) with free voice and video calls for 28 days with unlimited SMS and access for Jio services. If you watch a lot of videos and movies online on your JioPhone, then Rs 153 pack makes more sense.

JioPhone 2 specifications

The JioPhone 2 comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA IPS LCD screen, powered by a dual-core processor with support for 4G LTE, VoLTE and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The feature phone does have a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G on both slots.

The JioPhone 2 comes with 4 GB of internal storage and 512 MB of RAM with a dedicated micro SD card slot, which can be used to expand the storage (up to 128 GB). The phone offers a QWERTY keypad, which resembles the old-school Blackberry devices.

The JioPhone 2 runs on a 2000 mAh Li-ion battery (user replaceable) with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The mobile runs on KaiOS with support for most used apps in India like Whatsapp, Facebook, Google Maps, and YouTube.