Reliance Jio data breach: Details of over 120 million Jio users leaked online

In another episode of data breach, Reliance Jio has become the target. A website called magicapk has gained access to the details of Reliance Jio subscribers and leaked the same.

The website has leaked the details such as the name of the Jio user, the user's Jio mobile number and the region where the connection has been activated. With Jio having over 120 million subscribers in the country, this data breach has reportedly affected all the users. It is a serious case of data breach and is potentially harmful to those who have several Jio connections. In some cases, even the email address used for the registration is also displayed. It is believed that the early adopters of Jio who chose the network during the Preview Offer were affected the most due to this data breach.

Many Jio users have expressed their concern about the security of their personal details in the network and have taken to Twitter to express their concern.

For now, the website has been taken down and it shows an error saying "Resource limit has been reached" on its homepage. The details regarding the owner of the domain are hidden as yet. Eventually, it remains unclear on who is responsible for the data breach. According to the public information regarding the domain, it was registered in May 2017 and the IP address shows that it is based in Mumbai.

Regarding this issue that puts the details of the Jio users at risk, Reliance Jio claims that the data of the consumers are safe and that they are investigating into the matter. It says that the data seems to be unauthentic.