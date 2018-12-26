Reliance Jio to launch large-screen smartphones in the budget segment: Report

Mukesh Ambani own Reliance Jio is reportedly planning to launch large-screen smartphones in the affordable segment for those who want to upgrade from feature phones to the 4G device, as reported by ET.

"We are trying to work with partners who can bring in affordable large-screen smartphones for a large mass of customers who are yet to make a shift to a 4G smartphone, so that they can experience the right kind of connectivity as well as the right kind of content on devices which are affordable," ET quoted Sunil Dutt, head sales, channel development at Reliance Jio.

Meanwhile, there is a report that Reliance Jio is planning to join hands with US contract manufacturer Flex to produce 100 million mobile phone handsets locally.

The company is in advanced discussions for a large order and that has caused a stir in the market, even prompting Flex to negotiate some tax benefits with the government in the SEZ where its factory is located in Chennai, reported ET.

The research firm Counterpoint said that Reliance Jio captured 47 percent feature phone market in Q2, 2018 driven by the success of its Jiophone. The report also predicts that Reliance Jio is likely to maintain the growth momentum as it refreshed its Jiophone coupled with aggressive upgrade offer of Rs. 501 and bringing popular apps including WhatsApp to Jiophone 2.

The firm also said that feature phone shipments grew for the fourth consecutive quarter. This is in contrast to the smartphone market, which is experiencing negative growth rates. Feature phones contributed to 23 percent of the total handset shipments in Q3 2018 and remains a sizable market.

However, it pointed out that after the slowdown of shipments from Jio in India, much of this growth came from Middle East & Africa (MEA), which has emerged as the largest feature phone market globally.