ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reliance Jio Launches Janamashtmi Offer; Get JioPhone 2 At Rs. 141

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio has come up with a new strategy to garner new subscribers for its JioPhone. The company has launched the Janamashtmi offer, where it is offering JioPhone 2 at the EMI cost of Rs. 141 per month.

    Reliance Jio Launches Janamashtmi Offer; Get JioPhone 2 At Rs. 141

     

    JioPhone 2: Price And Offers

    The feature phone was launched in 2018 and is priced at Rs. 2,999. This is the second feature phone launched by the company. In 2017, Jio launched its first feature phone. Under this offer, users will get the device in only three to five days after paying at Rs. 99. Reliance Jio also said that users need to get the SIM activated from their store or retailers.

    JioPhone 2 Specifications

    The Jio Phone 2 comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, and it runs KaiOS. The feature phone offers 512MB of RAM and 4GB onboard storage, which users can expand up to 128GB through microSD card. The JioPhone 2 supports 2,000 mAh battery, Google Assistant integration, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook.

    On the imaging front, the Jio Phone 2 features 2MP primary sensor at the back. Upfront, it has a VGA camera for videos. On the connectivity front, the JioPhone 2 supports NFC, LTE Cat4 DL, FM Radio, Bluetooth, GPS, G, VoLTE, VoWiFi, 3.5G, 2G, and WiFi.

    Reliance Jio's POS Plus App Allows Users To Earn Money

    The company is now allowing customers to earn money via its newly launched POS Plus application. However, users need to go through the SIM activation and Mobile Number Portability procedure. Under this new initiative, Reliance Jio allows users to become activation partners and earn money. The partnership will offer profit without any major investment.

    However, users need to follow some steps. First, users need to write or give details about email ID, Aadhaar number along with name and PAN Card number. Then, users need to upload their Aadhaar card number. Once it is done, users can sell new connections.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio jiophone
    Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 14:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X