Reliance Jio Launches Janamashtmi Offer; Get JioPhone 2 At Rs. 141 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has come up with a new strategy to garner new subscribers for its JioPhone. The company has launched the Janamashtmi offer, where it is offering JioPhone 2 at the EMI cost of Rs. 141 per month.

JioPhone 2: Price And Offers

The feature phone was launched in 2018 and is priced at Rs. 2,999. This is the second feature phone launched by the company. In 2017, Jio launched its first feature phone. Under this offer, users will get the device in only three to five days after paying at Rs. 99. Reliance Jio also said that users need to get the SIM activated from their store or retailers.

JioPhone 2 Specifications

The Jio Phone 2 comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, and it runs KaiOS. The feature phone offers 512MB of RAM and 4GB onboard storage, which users can expand up to 128GB through microSD card. The JioPhone 2 supports 2,000 mAh battery, Google Assistant integration, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook.

On the imaging front, the Jio Phone 2 features 2MP primary sensor at the back. Upfront, it has a VGA camera for videos. On the connectivity front, the JioPhone 2 supports NFC, LTE Cat4 DL, FM Radio, Bluetooth, GPS, G, VoLTE, VoWiFi, 3.5G, 2G, and WiFi.

Reliance Jio's POS Plus App Allows Users To Earn Money

The company is now allowing customers to earn money via its newly launched POS Plus application. However, users need to go through the SIM activation and Mobile Number Portability procedure. Under this new initiative, Reliance Jio allows users to become activation partners and earn money. The partnership will offer profit without any major investment.

However, users need to follow some steps. First, users need to write or give details about email ID, Aadhaar number along with name and PAN Card number. Then, users need to upload their Aadhaar card number. Once it is done, users can sell new connections.

Best Mobiles in India