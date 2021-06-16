Just In
- 41 min ago Poco X2 Camera Issue Easy Fix Revealed By Company; Here's How To Perform Manual Steps
- 43 min ago Samsung Galaxy M32 India Launch Roundup: 90Hz Display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, And More
- 1 hr ago Battlegrounds Mobile India Likely Requires OTP Authentication To Log In
- 1 hr ago Samsung To Launch Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite on June 18: Specifications & Expected Price
Don't Miss
- News Petrol, diesel prices at all-time high: Check rates in your city
- Sports WTC Final: New Zealand coach Gary Stead happy to have fast bowling options
- Finance 3 Stocks To Buy For Long Term With Upside Up To 34%
- Movies Thalapathy Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay & Daughter Divya Sasha Are Not On Twitter, Confirms Actor’s PRO
- Automobiles 2021 Honda Gold Wing BS6 Launched In India At Rs 37.20 Lakh
- Lifestyle Ananya Panday And Her Dog Flash Give Twinning Moment In Red As They Pose For Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 Calendar
- Travel Top 5 Indian Destinations To Travel With Friends In June
- Education CBSE, AICTE Jointly Launch ‘Innovation Ambassador Program’ To Strengthen Teachers’ Mentoring Skills
Reliance Jio Likely To Delay 4G And 5G Smartphone Launch: Here's Why
Reliance Jio's is planning to bring affordable smartphones in the country, but are likely to delay due to supply issues and increasing component prices. The upcoming smartphones are expected to attract 2G users to the Reliance Jio services and might increase the user base of the telco.
Reliance Jio and Google-branded smartphones are likely to launch before Diwali this year and it was expected the telco might make some announcement at its annual general meeting on June 24th, 2021.
Earlier, the company was planning to bring millions of smartphones at affordable prices; however, the company has now changed the numbers. However, the supply issues, materials cost, COVID- 19, and travel restrictions have forced the telecom operator to slow down production.
Notably, Reliance Jio wants to capture the entire handset industry as the telco did to the telecom sector; however, any delay of devices might affect its plans as Chinese brands like Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, and OnePlus are leading the industry already. In addition, these companies are investing and invested hugely in their manufacturing lines in India.
Reliance Jio And Google Issues
Meanwhile, a new report by Bloomberg pointed out that both companies have cultural differences as Google wants to plan everything in advance, while Jio makes last-minute calls. The report further states that Jio is working with a top-down operating model, whereas Google works on self-directed models.
This means both have different ways of working and planning things and this could also be a reason why the smartphone has been delayed despite announcing a partnership last year.
The report further revealed that the recent meeting between both companies is failed due to hardware specification, short supply chipsets, and displays. In fact, the time to get these materials have been doubled from the earlier because of shortages. Notably, Google bought a 7.73 percent stake in Jio platforms, which is worth Rs. 33,737 crores.
Both companies want to develop 4G and 5G smartphones under these partnerships, but these issues have been delaying the launch despite Jio's wants to introduce devices on its AGM because its fans are waiting for affordable smartphones. However, things do not seem right as other smartphone companies are also facing supply constraints.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
2,999
-
2,599
-
17,605
-
24,000
-
20,460
-
6,218
-
18,999
-
16,890
-
7,990
-
15,923