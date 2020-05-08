ENGLISH

    Reliance Jio Might Bring UPI App On JioPhone; In Talks With NPCI

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio is likely to bring a new payment option on its Jio phone. The company is reportedly in talks with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to bring UPI on its platform as most of its users are using Jiophone, which runs KaiOS.

    In fact, the telecom operator is already working with NPCI. This development comes at that time when NPCI is looking at increasing the reach as the adoption of the platform has gone down. It is also expected that this deal is expected to help the people in tier I, II, and III cities.

    "They have been working on the NPCI library, which essentially brings the payments screen where one puts a password after initiating a transaction. They need to build this through the NPCI library separately because of the different operating systems, which has few non-Jio Apps," a source close to the development was quoted by Economic Times.

    Reliance Jio Plans To Expand Its Reach In Digital Platforms

    However, Reliance Jio is yet to make an official announcement on this front. But still, it is true that the operator is expanding its reach in the digital platform. It is worth noting that Jio also has its store, where it is offering apps like JioVideoCall, JioPay, JioGames, JioSaavn, MyJio, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioXpressNews. Besides, Jio has joined hands with Facebook to launch JioMart.

    "The work has been going on before the Facebook deal was announced. It is moving at a fairly good pace. It would be a big boost for all stakeholders - UPI network and payment apps," source added. Notably, the sources did not disclose the timeline for availability.

    Apart from that, the company is also planning to bring the Aarogya Setu application on the Jiophone. The Aarogya Setu app, which identifies the risk of getting COVID- 19, has already downloaded by 9 crore people, and now it is expected to cross the 11crore mark soon. The government has asked its employees to download this app. Also, the app is mandatory for private employees as it will help you to check the risk. The app is already available in ten languages, and it asked your details like travel history, name, age, and gender.

    .

    Read More About: reliance jio
    Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 15:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 8, 2020

