Reliance Jio Offering 300 Free Minutes For Calling To JioPhone Users

Reliance Jio has launched a new offer for its JioPhone customers. The company announced 300 free minutes for talk time. Notably, this announcement comes at that time when India is fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest initiative has been designed to help its 100 million JioPhone customers during the pandemic. The telecom operator said that JioPhone users will get 300 minutes every month for outgoing calling (means 10 minutes per day) for all users and who are not recharging their mobile numbers.

Besides, the company said that all JioPhone users who are recharging for Rs. 75 plan will get additional Rs. 75 plan for free. However, there is a catch. This offer is not valid on annual plans of JioPhone, which means a newly launched plan of Rs. 749 does not come under the same segment.

All JioPhone Plans That Come Under Buy-One-Get-One Offer

The company offers four plans under the same segment. These packs are priced at Rs. 75, Rs. 125, Rs. 155, and Rs. 185 respectively. The Rs. 75 pack ships 0.1GB data, 50 messages, unlimited calling, and free access to Jio apps for 28 days.

The other plan of Rs. 125 ships 0.5GB data per day, 300 messages, unlimited calling, free subscription to Jio apps for again 28 days. Then, Rs. 155 plan provides 1GB of data every day, 100 messages, unlimited calling, and Jio apps for the same period. The company has listed this plan in the best seller category, which means this plan is famous among users.

The Rs. 185 plan ships 2GB of data per day for 28 days. It includes 100 messages, unlimited calling, and free access to Jio apps. This pack offers a good amount of data, but it is not that famous due to the validity.

How Will It Benefit JioPhone Customers?

Reliance Jio launched this offer under its Reliance Foundation to help its customers so that they can remain connected. However, we believe the company wants to retain its Jio Phone customers during this time when Airtel has become very aggressive and launched door-to-door SIM services.

Furthermore, we believe that after this offer other telecom operators might launch similar offers for their customers.

