Reliance Jio offers cashback of Rs 1,000 on REDMI 5A

Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio is offering the huge discount on Xiaomi's 1. REDMI 5A, yes you heard it right the telco is providing cashback of Rs 1,000 on the device.

Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India Managing Director, said that there is a Jio cashback offer, especially for the Redmi 5A.

He also tweeted: "All #Redmi5A users now avail an additional cashback of Rs 1,000 cashback through @reliancejio 'Better Together Offer'!"

As a part of the offer, the Jio has introduced a special ALL UNLIMITED monthly plan of MRP 199, that provides truly free voice, Unlimited data (1GB daily), Unlimited SMS and Jio Apps for 28 days.

The 5-inch Redmi 5A comes with a metallic matte finish and features a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Offering up to 8 days of standby time, Redmi 5A is a successor to the hugely-popular Redmi 4A which sold four million units within eight months of its launch. Redmi 5A stands as a testament to Xiaomi's continued efforts to offer high-end technology while making it accessible to as many people as possible.

Powered by the Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 425 quad-core processor, Redmi 5A delivers fast and smooth performance. The phone comes with a 2+1 card slot that supports simultaneous use of two 4G nano-SIM cards and a microSD card up to 128GB, a feature customized considering the usage habits of India's Mi Fans. Redmi 5A boasts a 5-inch fully-laminated HD display and houses a 3000mAh long-lasting battery.

Redmi 5A comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera with Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) for fast focusing and a f/2.2 aperture that guarantees excellent picture clarity. It comes with a metallic matte finish and will be available in three colors: Dark grey, Gold, and Rose gold.

"Xiaomi is a community driven by fans, and to celebrate their contribution towards making Xiaomi the No.1 brand in India, we've taken this huge step to give back Rs 500 crore back to the community and offer Redmi 5A at Rs 4,999 for the first five million units. This is, as far as we know, something no other brand has ever done before in India. We would like other technology brands to join us in making high-quality products while making them extremely accessible and contribute towards a digital India," Jain added.