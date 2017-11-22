Reliance Jio partners with HMD Global to offer data benefits for Nokia 8 and Nokia 5 buyers

Good news for Nokia fans. Popular telecom network service provider Reliance Jio has now announced its partnership with HMD Global to offer free data benefits for customers purchasing a new Nokia handset. While the telecom operator has already partnered with brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and others in the past, now Nokia smartphones are getting the same treatment.

Having said that, under the new partnership Nokia fans or consumers who purchase Nokia 8 or Nokia 5 will now get additional data of up to 100GB and 50GB respectively. Sadly, the Nokia 6 and Nokia 3 smartphones don't come with such offer.

Moving forward, Nokia 8 buyers will be getting additional 10GB Jio data every month with a recharge of Rs 309 and above whereas Nokia 5 buyers will get additional 5GB data every month with the recharge of the same. Interestingly, customers will get free data for ten months until August 31, 2018.

As per the given information, the additional data voucher will be credited to the users' Jio account within 48 hours from the time of recharge. Notably, Reliance Jio SIM card that will be used to recharge should be activated after October 14, 2017, and November 1, 2017.

So if you have bought the Nokia phone and have received the additional Jio data voucher, you can head over to MyJio App and tab on My Vouchers>View Voucher>Recharge my number>Confirm Recharge to activate the voucher. One that is done, the applicable additional data vouchers will reflect under the "My Plans" section.

Moreover, additional data vouchers can be redeemed on the Nokia smartphone as well. So if you are interested, the Nokia 8 is available for Rs 36,999 while the Nokia 5 is available for Rs 12,899 (2GB RAM variant) and Rs 13,499 (3GB RAM variant) in India. They can be bought from both Amazon and Flipkart as we as retail stores across India.

