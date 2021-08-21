Reliance Jio Partners With Oppo; Offering Discount With Oppo A15 Smartphone News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has joined hands with Oppo to launch the Oppo A15 smartphone at a discounted price. Under this partnership, Oppo is providing a 3GB RAM variant of the smartphone at Rs. 9,999 in the country. Notably, the Oppo A15 smartphone is priced at Rs. 10,440, but this partnership allows the company to offer a discount of Rs. 999.

Reliance Jio And Oppo Partnership

Apart from providing a discount on the pricing, Oppo launched a special offer for Reliance Jio users that are purchasing the newly launched smartphone. Besides, Oppo announced that under Jio Exclusive offers, all buyers who are planning to purchase the smartphone are allowed to buy a smartphone at a no-cost EMI option of up to six months, an extra benefit worth Rs. 7,000.

This offer is available for all existing and new users. In addition, the smartphone company shared that customers are allowed to purchase 3GB variants with and without Jio offers from all retail outlets. Customers need to have Jio SIM cards for both data and voice services.

This development comes soon after Reliance Jio joined hands with Infinix for its newly launched smartphone called the Smart 5A. Under this partnership, the Infinix Smart 5A smartphone is providing support of Rs. 550. The amount will be credited to the customer's account.

In addition, the customers will get benefits close to Rs. 1,199 and the smartphone is now priced at Rs. 6,000. Notably, smartphone makers are joining hands with Reliance Jio for these offers.

Oppo A15 Smartphone Specification: Check Details

The Oppo A15 smartphone features a 6.52-inches HD+ display, a screen refresh rate of 60Hz, and a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB through a microSD card.

On the optics front, the new smartphone supports a triple camera at the back. It includes a 13MP, 2MP, and 2MP depth sensor whereas on the camera front, it has a 5MP camera for selfies. It comes with a GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0, a 3.5mm jack, 4,230 mAh battery, and Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2.

