Reliance Jio To Launch 4G Smartphone With Google In India; Price Likely Under Rs. 4,000 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is planning to bring affordable 4G and 5G smartphones to India. The company has also joined hands with Google for the same; however, no one knows when Jio is planning to launch the device in the country.

Notably, last year, Google purchased a stake in Reliance Jio worth Rs. 33,737 crores. Google bought 7.7 stakes in the Jio Platforms. Under this deal, both plans to develop affordable smartphones.

Meanwhile, Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared that the company is closely working with Reliance Jio in building affordable smartphones. However, he did not share the exact details and price of the smartphones.

"We are focused on building an affordable phone... we are committed to making progress on the project and we are working with them (Jio)," Pichai was quoted by PTI.

Reliance Jio Partners With Itel

Itel has finally announced a new smartphone with Reliance Jio. The company has launched the A23 Pro 4G smartphone in partnership with India's leading telecom operator. The newly-launched smartphone will be available at MyJio Stores, Reliance Digital Stores, retail stores, and Reliance Digital.

A23 Pro 4G Smartphone Availability And Price: Check Details

The smartphone will be available from June 1, 2021. Besides, the company has announced that Reliance Jio users can purchase a smartphone at Rs. 3,899. Besides, the company announced that Jio users will get benefits worth Rs. 3,000 and this offer applies to all users.

A23 Pro 4G Smartphone Specifications

The smartphone comes with a 5-inch screen size, Android 10 (Go), 1GB RAM, and 8GB ROM, which is expandable up to 32GB. The A23 Pro 4G smartphone houses a 2400 mAh battery. It supports 2MP rear camera and a VGA selfie camera. Besides, the smartphone features with Smart Face Unlock and comes in two colours, such as Lake Blue and Sapphire Blue.

Affordable Smartphones Might Help Reliance Jio

Affordable smartphones are expected to increase data consumption in the country, which means there are chances that Reliance Jio will be benefited again as its prepaid and postpaid plans are 20 percent cheaper than other telecom players. So, we believe that this partnership will help Jio to attain its target of capturing 50 percent telecom market share in India.

Best Mobiles in India