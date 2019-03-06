Reliance JioPhone 2 goes on flash sale tomorrow in India for Rs 2,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The 4G enabled feature phone packs a 2.4-inch QVGA display that has a screen resolution of 320 x 240 pixels.

Reliance introduced its first feature phone in the Indian market called JioPhone in 2017. The phone was an instant hit and with it gaining huge popularity in India, the company then released the second iteration of JioPhone in 2018. Reliance JioPhone 2 is one of the most selling features phones in the country which not only offers an affordable price tag but also offers some useful features such as QWERTY keypad and third-party app support. The phone has been made available in the country via various sales and now it is going up for sale again tomorrow in India.

The Reliance JioPhone 2 will be made available via flash sale tomorrow. The sale will begin at 12 noon sharp on Jio's own website. As this is a flash sale, we would suggest you make sure to visit the website a few minutes prior to the actual sale time, i.e, 12:00 PM. Also, it is advised to use a reliable internet connection while making the purchase.

To recall, the Reliance JioPhone 2 comes with some upgrade over its predecessor. The 4G enabled feature phone packs a 2.4-inch QVGA display that has a screen resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. To enhance the typing experience, the phone comes with a full QWERTY keypad. It also has a 2MP primary rear camera. At the front, it sports a 0.3MP camera for video calling and selfies.

The device offers 4GB of onboard storage which is accompanied by 512MB of RAM for multitasking. If 4GB storage is not sufficient, then you can expand it up to 128GB via microSD card. Software onboard is KaiOS; this is specifically designed for the feature phones. Besides, the device also supports third-party apps such as Google Maps, Google Assistant, YouTube, and WhatsApp etc. Rounding off the specs is a 2,000mAh Li-Po battery.