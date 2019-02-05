Reliance JioPhone 3 could be priced around Rs. 4,500

Reliance Jio has already launched two iterations of its 4G enabled feature phone. The JioPhone came in 2017 and JioPhone 2 was launched in 2018 with some notable improvements over its predecessor. Going by the launch pattern, we can expect the telco to come up with the next-generation model - the JioPhone 3 this year.

A report by BeetelBite citing the information revealed by a Jio executive, sheds light on the details of the upcoming model of JioPhone. The report states that the company will start filling up the stocks of the JioPhone 3 at the offline stores in July this year. It is also said that the pre-orders will debut sometime in July and the buyers can purchase the same in August. However, the exact dates remain unknown for now. Notably, the JioPhone 3 will be available via Reliance Digital stores, Jio stores and the official Jio website.

JioPhone 3 rumored specifications

The report goes on adding that the device will flaunt a 5-inch touchscreen display. It is also said to use 2GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded further using a microSD card. The report goes on stating that the next JioPhone will arrive with an improved 5MP rear camera sensor and a 2MP selfie camera at the front.

For now, there is no word regarding the OS that will power this phone. We can either expect it to run KaiOS if it will be positioned as a feature phone or Android Go if it is launched as a smartphone.

Expected JioPhone 3 price

The JioPhone 3 could be priced around Rs. 4,500. Of course, this is a significant increase in the price as compared to its previous iterations. Notably, the first model is priced effectively nothing as it came with a security deposit of Rs. 1,500 that will be refunded on returning the device after 36 months. And, the JioPhone 2 with a QWERTY keyboard and relatively larger display is priced at Rs. 2,999. We can expect the relatively higher price tag to bring in some notable improvements and new feature additions.