Robert Downey Jr. Spotted Using OnePlus 8 Pro: Image Surfaced

OnePlus has become one of most popular smartphone maker across the globe and the company has recently appointed famous Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. as its brand ambassador. He has been working with the company to promote the new launch smartphone in all possible aspects. According to the new report, Robert was recently spotted with the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro in his hands.

The most speculated smartphone from the company which is making headlines now and then. An image of Robert Downey Jr. with the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro is been circulated on the web. The reports suggest that the original image was posted on director Sam Jones Instagram account but later it was deleted from the handle. However, some folks from Instagram and fan page websites have already taken the screen grabs of the image and reposted it.

While looking at the image we can say that it is a OnePlus phone and it looks similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The rear camera setup of the phone which Robert is holding in the image sports a similar vertical placement like the OnePlus 7 Pro. However, the minor details of the smartphone are not disclosed in the image. The reports also suggest that the image seems to be doctored, so it's better to take this information with a pinch of salt.

The launch of the OnePlus 8 Pro is around the corner which is earlier than the previous generations. It might be possible that Robert Downey Jr. received the device before launch for his experience. It is also expected that the image was clicked during an advertisement shoot of a movie shoot.

The image post was also a strategy by the company to create hype for the OnePlus 8 Pro because the image was not deleted very quickly. It was there for a long time on his Instagram and then he deleted the post.

