Route Mobile forays into RCS A2P business messaging space

Route Mobile has also announced its partnership with Idea Cellular to manage the international A2P SMS traffic in India.

    Route Mobile a leading global cloud-communications platform service provider to enterprises, over-the-top ("OTT") players and mobile network operators have announced strengthens its offering into Google's Early Access Program for Rich Communication Services (RCS) business messaging.

    "We are thrilled to bring RCS to our customers in India and across the globe. RCS offers enriched messaging experience and scalability; which will augment our product portfolio thereby making our offerings more robust. Brands today have been looking for a more holistic mobile communication solution apart from traditional messaging. With Google's RCS, we now have one. Joining Google's Early Access Program means a lot to us, and in turn, to our customers who will certainly benefit from it immensely," Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director & Group Chief Executive Officer, Route Mobile Limited said.

    RCS on Android helps brands to deliver more advanced experiences to users.

    It allows brands to send interactive, useful and effective messages to its customers, like images of their products, GIFs, videos, location to the nearest point of sale (POS) and even allow customers to browse and buy products/pay without leaving the messaging app.

    For those who are not aware, the company has also announced its partnership with Idea Cellular to manage the international A2P SMS traffic in India.

    Under this partnership Route Mobile will integrate a multi-leveled SMS firewall solution for Idea Cellular, to secure its international traffic channels.

    The firewall will ensure that the brand's International A2P SMS traffic enters Idea's (India) network via authorized A2P SMS gateways. The international traffic includes messages originating internationally and terminating domestically and will be filtered as per mutually identified and agreed to security terms.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 20:00 [IST]
