Royale FlexPai 2 Foldable Smartphone With Snapdragon 865 Goes Live
Royale, the Chinese smartphone maker, launched its first-generation foldable smartphone back in 2019. Now, the company has launched its latest foldable phone called the FlexPai 2.
The company has launched this new smartphone via an online event on March 25. The newly launched foldable smartphone uses the Cicada Wing flexible display which is said to be an improved version of the one which was available on the previous model.
The company claimed that the bend radius of the smartphone has been reduced to 1mm from 3mm and it is capable of lasting 200,000 bends. Royale has joined hands with ZTE to expand its foldable display technology.
Royale FlexPai 2 Price
Royale has not disclosed the price of the FlexPai 2 foldable smartphone at the online launch event. However, it has been reported that the company is planning to make the smartphone available for sale at around $1,600 which is approximately Rs. 121,700. The company has also not announced that availability of the foldable smartphone but it has been speculated that the phone will debut in the second quarter of 2020.
Royale FlexPai2 Specifications
The Royale FlexPai2 flaunts the third-generation Cicada Wing Fully Flexible Display. The company has also made improvements with a JNCD below 0.6 and it delivers 1.2 faster response times which is 0.4ms. The company also claims that display is 1.5 times brighter than the previous generation display.
The Royale FlexPai2 uses OLED technology which is responsible for eliminating layer peeling effect which is often noticed on foldable smartphones. It sports a 7.8-inch display with an aspect ratio of 4:3 when unfolded.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired by LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. On the optical front, the smartphone houses a dual-camera setup with an LED flash. The company has not revealed all the specifications of the phone and we need to wait for the phone to go live in the smartphone market to know more about it.
