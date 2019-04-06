TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Sad news select Xiaomi smartphones users
These Redmi devices will not receive MIUI Beta ROMs
Though the MIUI is not the most celebrated custom Android UI, the custom OS from Xiaomi has more number of fans compared to most of the other custom UI from the competition. Now, Xiaomi has a piece of bad news, especially for select Xiaomi smartphone users.
Xiaomi has now officially confirmed that the following Xiaomi/Redmi smartphones will not receive beta and stable software updates, re-affirming the fact that these devices will not receive MIUI 11 update. Here is the list of smartphones, that will not receive future software updates from Xiaomi.
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
- Xiaomi Redmi 3s
- Xiaomi Redmi 3s Prime
- Xiaomi Redmi 4
- Xioami Redmi 4A
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 (special edition)
- Xiaomi Redmi Pro
With MIUI 11, the company is expected to kill the ads, that interfere with the smartphone user experience, and the company has already confirmed that the MIUI 11 will offer battery saver mode with system-wide dark-mode, which should improve the battery efficiency.
The smartphones mentioned above might receive one last stable update, which should iron out the remaining bugs and glitches. Do note that, the Redmi Note 4 mentioned above is a MediaTek variant with an internal name of nikel_global. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC powers the Indian iteration of the Redmi Note 4, and it might receive MIUI 11 update (no official confirmation on that as well).
Xiaomi in a Mi Community post said
Starting from April 4th, the Redmi team will stop providing updates to the developer ROM for Redmi series, including:
- land_global - Redmi 3S/Prime
- omega_global - Redmi Pro
- markw_global - Redmi 4 Prime
- rolex_global - Redmi 4A
- prada_global - Redmi 4 Global
- nikel_global - Redmi Note 4 (MTK Version)
- kate_global - Redmi Note 3 (MTK Version)
The normal upgrade for other devices will not be affected for the time being. If there are any changes for other devices, we will keep users informed.
It is recommended to upgrade to the latest stable ROM if you are using the developer ROM for the above devices. For Mi Fans who have a strong desire to test new MIUI features, we will have a program in the future, allowing users to beta test the stable version before its full release. More information on this program will be available closer to date.