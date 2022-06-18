Samsung Introduces 24 Months No Cost EMI Offer For Select Models News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

There is good news for Samsung fans out there in India. The company has introduced a new EMI payment option for the buyers of its flagship smartphones in the country. It is the 24 Months No Cost EMI offer on flagship Samsung smartphones. This offer is applicable on the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, and the Galaxy S22 series.

Notably, Samsung has partnered with HDFC Bank for the 24 Months No Cost EMI offer. The offer can be availed by using an HDFC Bank card for the transaction at any retail outlet across the country.

Samsung No Cost EMI Offer Details

As a part of the Samsung 24 Months No Cost EMI offer, the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 are now available at as low as Rs. 3,042 EMI per month. On the other hand, the more advanced Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at a monthly EMI cost of Rs. 4,584.

For those who are unaware, the actual price of the Galaxy S22 starts at Rs. 72,999 while that of the Galaxy S22+ starts at Rs. 84,999. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is priced starting at Rs. 1,34,999. Talking about the foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are available starting at Rs. 1,49,999 and Rs. 84,999 respectively.

In addition to flagship smartphones, the Samsung 24 Months No Cost EMI offer comes with other attractions as follows. Going by the same, the Galaxy S22 Ultra buyers can purchase the Galaxy Watch4 for Rs 2,999 and those who purchase the Galaxy S22+ or Galaxy S22 can get a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs. 2.999.

This Samsung 24 Months No Cost EMI offer comes at a time when consumers are the prime focus for those at Samsung. Taking another big step to make their lives easier, the company has introduced this plan on their premium Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

The offer will help more consumers experience the latest technology from Samsung and also help unlock new demand for the flagship and foldable smartphones. Having said that, which Samsung smartphone are you interested in buying during the offer period?

Best Mobiles in India