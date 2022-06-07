Samsung Affordable Foldable Phone To Debut Under Galaxy A Range: Expected Features, Design News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Foldable smartphones available in the market are mostly in the high-end price range, making them an expensive affair. In the latest news, Samsung is working to make foldable phones affordable. A leak suggests the next foldable phone from the South Korean brand could debut under the Galaxy A range, which is comparatively more affordable than the Z series.

Affordable Samsung Foldable Phones Incoming

Presently, we have three generations of foldable phones from Samsung, which are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series. A report from SamMobile cites tipster @chunvn8888, who suggests an affordable foldable phone could launch soon. However, Samsung hasn't confirmed or teased any such device yet.

The report suggests the affordable Samsung Foldable Galaxy A phone could debut in 2024 or 2025. Presently, not much is known about the alleged affordable foldable phone from Samsung. For one, we're unsure about the design, if it would look similar to the Galaxy Z Flip with a 'flip' design. Or, if it would feature a long-fold like the Galaxy Z Fold series.

Samsung Foldable Galaxy A Features: What To Expect?

As mentioned earlier, not much is known about the alleged Samsung Foldable Galaxy A. We're not even sure if the South Korean brand would even keep the same name for the phone. If this is indeed an affordable foldable phone, Samsung would probably use a non-flagship processor.

Not happening that soon tho, 2024-2025. At least that's when Samsung aiming to release... https://t.co/qQbwgAff5Y — No name (@chunvn8888) June 4, 2022

Presently, the high-end Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold pack the Snapdragon 888 chipset. On the other hand, the most expensive phone in the Samsung Galaxy A series is the Galaxy A73 5G, which features the Snapdragon 778G processor.

As far as the price is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is priced at Rs. 84,999, and the richer Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 costs Rs. 1,49,999. The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is priced at Rs. 41,999. One can expect the affordable Samsung Foldable Galaxy A phone to be more than this but less than the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The features, design, and specs of the alleged affordable foldable phone are still under wraps. If this phone is in development, one can expect Samsung to begin teasing it when the launch approaches.

