Samsung Announces 8 TB NVMe based NF1 SSD

Samsung has announced a massive 8 TB SSD based on NVMe technology. This is an SSD (solid state drive), which will be in the form of a stick to use on portable devices like laptops and notebooks. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or availability of the SSD.

Here are the salient features of the 8 TB SSD from Samsung.

This SSD is based on a new design called NGSFF ( next-generation Small Form Factor ), which will be the successor to the M.2 standard. This SSD will be smaller than the M.2 SSD module and the complete standardization will be done by JEDEC by October 2018.

One module of this 8 TB SSD (Samsung 8 TB NF1 SSD) is based on sixteen 512 GB mini storage modules from Samsung. These are stacked using 3-bit V-NAND chips to achieve 8 TB storage density. In terms of actual size, the SSD measures at 11 cm x 3.05 cm (length x width).

The capacity of the M.2 SSD was capped at 4 TB and the NGSFF or NF1 SSD can offer a maximum of 8 TB storage on a single stick. The NF1 stick will be easy to replace compared to the M.2 SSD or 2.5-inch NVMe SSD.

The NF1 comes with a re-engineered controller that supports NVMe 1.3 protocol and PCIe 4.0 interface to offer faster data transfer speeds. In terms of disc reading and writing speeds, the NF1 from Samsung can offer a maximum read speed of 3100 MB/s and a maximum writing speed of 2000 MB/s. This is 5x faster than a typical SATA type SSD.

Looking at the random speeds, the NF1 can offer 500,000 IOPS for reading and 50,000 IOPS (Input/Output Operations Per Second) for writing. This stick also comes with a 12 GB memory to offer efficient and faster data processing. Finally, the storage stick has an endurance level of 1.3 DWPD (drive write per day) with 3 years of warranty period.

As of now, there is no information regarding either launch of the Samsung 8 TB NF1 SSD in India. Looking at the specifications of the SSD, it will be priced abouve Rs 1,00,000 for sure.

