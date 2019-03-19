Samsung announces Galaxy A20 smartphone with Infinity-V display and Exynos 7884 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Samsung Galaxy A20 smartphone is backed by the company's in-house Exynos 7884 processor that clocks at 1.6GHz.

Samsung recently unveiled its reinvented Galaxy A smartphone lineup in the market with the launch of Galaxy A30 and the Galaxy A50 smartphones. The Galaxy A series along with the Galaxy M series have been introduced in order to compete against the popular Chinese smartphone manufacturers in the market such as Xiaomi, Honor, and Realme etch. Now, the company has extended its Galaxy A smartphone series with the launch of the Galaxy A20 smartphone in the market.

The South Korean tech giant has released the latest addition in the Galaxy A series in the Russian market first. The Galaxy A20 is another affordable smartphone by the company in its Galaxy A series. It comes with an Infinity-V display design and has an entry-level processor from Samsung. It is immediately not clear as to when the company will introduce the new Galaxy A20 smartphone for the rest of the markets.

Samsung Galaxy A20 specifications and features:

The Samsung Galaxy A20 smartphone is backed by the company's in-house Exynos 7884 processor that clocks at 1.6GHz. The processor onboard is clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The native storage on the smartphone is expandable via microSD card to up to 512GB.

Coming to the front of the smartphone, the Galaxy A20 sports a tall 6.4-inch AMOLED display panel. The display offers an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and a screen resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The notch up front is waterdrop style to accommodate the front camera for selfies and video calls.

The camera aspects include a dual-lens module at the rear with one 13MP primary camera (f/1.9) and one 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture. At the front camera is a single lens 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. To back up the device, there is a capacious 4,000mAh battery unit under the hood.