Samsung Announces Galaxy S20+ Olympic Edition: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy S20 series was announced earlier this year as the company's new-generation flagship smartphones. The new series comes with 5G network support and is amongst the most premium handsets you can buy today. The company has now added a new member to this series which is basically a special edition with a new skin.

The latest entrant is the Galaxy S20+ Olympic Edition. The device is announced ahead of the Olympic games which will be hosted this summer. Samsung is one of the official partners of the event and the new device has been announced in collaboration with the local carrier NTT Docomo in Tokyo.

According to a report via GSMArena, this special edition of the Galaxy S20+ which comes with a Matte Gold shade is said to be given to the athletes for free. As for the pricing, the device has been announced at JPY 114,840 (approx Rs. 78,172). As of now, there is no information available for its availability in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Olympic Edition Key Features

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ only has the outer skin different than the original variant; the remaining specs are the same. The 5G device uses the Exynos 990 SoC which is accompanied by up to 12GB RAM. The device boots on Android 10 OS and has One UI 2.0 skin atop.

The photography department is handled by a triple-camera setup comprising a 64MP telephoto sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and another 12MP wide-angle-sensor.

The device flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with and QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 10MP camera upfront for selfies and video calls. Lastly, a 4,500 mAh battery is what powers the processor with 25W fast charging support.

