Just In
- 6 min ago Reliance Jio Revises 4G Vouchers; Now Offering Double Data Benefits
-
- 34 min ago Samsung Galaxy Buds Featuring Stem Design Likely On Cards
- 1 hr ago Oppo Reno Ace 2 With Oreo Camera Spotted On Live Images
- 1 hr ago LG G7+ ThinQ At Just Rs. 16,999 Is The Best Smartphone Deal You Can Grab Right Now
Don't Miss
- Finance RIL Shares Gain 4% After Ambani Family Raise Stakes
- News Nirbhaya convicts left no stone unturned to escape gallows, failed to get relief
- Movies Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Contestants Rajith Kumar And Pavan To Reunite For A Movie!
- Sports Coronavirus: David Warner to play in IPL 2020 if the tournament takes place
- Lifestyle Anil Kapoor’s Designer Mask to Protect Himself From Coronavirus Is So Expensive
- Automobiles Harley Davidson Street 750 & Street Rod Available At Army Canteens In India: Details
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Pondicherry This Summer
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Samsung Announces Galaxy S20+ Olympic Edition: Price And Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S20 series was announced earlier this year as the company's new-generation flagship smartphones. The new series comes with 5G network support and is amongst the most premium handsets you can buy today. The company has now added a new member to this series which is basically a special edition with a new skin.
The latest entrant is the Galaxy S20+ Olympic Edition. The device is announced ahead of the Olympic games which will be hosted this summer. Samsung is one of the official partners of the event and the new device has been announced in collaboration with the local carrier NTT Docomo in Tokyo.
According to a report via GSMArena, this special edition of the Galaxy S20+ which comes with a Matte Gold shade is said to be given to the athletes for free. As for the pricing, the device has been announced at JPY 114,840 (approx Rs. 78,172). As of now, there is no information available for its availability in the Indian market.
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Olympic Edition Key Features
The Samsung Galaxy S20+ only has the outer skin different than the original variant; the remaining specs are the same. The 5G device uses the Exynos 990 SoC which is accompanied by up to 12GB RAM. The device boots on Android 10 OS and has One UI 2.0 skin atop.
The photography department is handled by a triple-camera setup comprising a 64MP telephoto sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and another 12MP wide-angle-sensor.
The device flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with and QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 10MP camera upfront for selfies and video calls. Lastly, a 4,500 mAh battery is what powers the processor with 25W fast charging support.
-
16,999
-
37,999
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
18,990
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
13,999
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
47,749
-
29,999
-
5,500
-
10,999
-
4,500
-
13,040
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
53,440
-
10,390
-
55,000