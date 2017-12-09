Samsung announces 'Happy Hours' sale on Amazon: Discounts up to Rs. 6,700 on smartphones

Just ahead of Christmas, Samsung India is now cutting down the prices of some of its Galaxy smartphones. The company is hosting a "Happy Hours" sale on Amazon on December 12 which will start at 12 PM and will go on until 2 PM.

The 'Happy Hour" sale, also on Samsung e-store, will include up to Rs. 6,700 on smartphones. Some of the top offers are on smartphones like Galaxy A7 (2017) which is getting the highest discount of Rs. 6,710 and there is also Galaxy C9 Pro which is getting a discount of Rs. 4,100. For the full list, you can visit here.

In any case, these will pretty much be the last sale offers that we will be seeing in 2017. Better grab the device before the offer ends.

Meanwhile, the South Korean tech giant's smartphone sales recorded a double-digit increase (19.3 percent) in the third quarter, market research firm Gartner said last month. With a 22.3 percent market share, the South Korean giant pipped Apple to grab the top spot in the global smartphone sales to end users (by vendor) in the third quarter of 2017.

Apple registered a distant 11.9 percent market share while Huawei with 9.5 percent was at third spot as the global smartphone sales reached 383 million units in the third quarter.

In the second quarter, Samsung registered 20.7 percent market share while Apple had 13.7 percent, indicating a drop for the Cupertino-based giant.

Source: IANS