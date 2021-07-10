Samsung Announces Price Hike For Galaxy A12, M02s, F02s Smartphones; New Prices, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has announced a price hike for three of its entry-level handsets - the Galaxy A12, M02s, and the Galaxy F02s. All these handsets made their debut in India this year and have now received a price hike of Rs. 500. There are rumors that the prices have been increased due to the global chip shortage; however, the brand has not issued any statement regarding this. The new prices are already reflecting on the brand's official site. Check the new pricing details of these Samsung smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A12 New Price And Features

The Samsung Galaxy A12 was launched at Rs. 12,999 for 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage model. Now, both variants will be available at Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 14,499, respectively. The handset comes in black, blue, and white color option.

When it comes to features, you get a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main lens, a 5MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, the phone has a 5MP sensor. Other features include the MediaTek Helio P35 processor, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 1TB external storage option, and much more.

Looking at the price and features, we can say the Galaxy A12 offers decent features; however, you can get more advanced features like a 90Hz sAMOLED display, a 6,000 mAh battery, and the mid-range Helio G80 processor on the recently launched Galaxy F22 at an even lower price tag than the Galaxy A12.

Samsung Galaxy M02s New Price And Features

The Samsung Galaxy M02s was announced starting at Rs. 8,999 for the base model and Rs. 9,999 for the high-end variant. After the price hike, the handset will be available for Rs. 9,499 and Rs. 10,499, respectively.

The Galaxy M02s can be a good pick for those who are looking for a phone at around Rs. 10,000. The smartphone offers 13MP triple cameras, the SD450 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy F02s New Price And Features

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy F02s was selling at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM model, Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Now, it will be available for Rs. 9,499 and Rs. 10,499, respectively.

Moreover, the Galaxy F02s has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display, the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 13MP triple camera setup as the Galaxy M02s.

