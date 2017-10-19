Samsung announces that its 8nm FinFET LPP Process is now ready for production

Samsung Electronics is a well-known player in the advanced semiconductor technology space. While the company has been working on developing an efficient manufacturing process for the chipsets, the tech giant has now announced that its 8-nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology, 8LPP (Low Power Plus), has been qualified and is ready for production.

Samsung has stated that the new process node, 8LPP provides up to 10-percent lower power consumption with up to 10-percent area reduction from 10LPP through a narrower metal pitch. Now with the new process, 8LPP will provide differentiated benefits for applications including mobile, cryptocurrency and network/server, and is expected to be the most attractive process node for many other high-performance applications.

The new process will be the company's most advanced and competitive process node before the launch of 7nm EUV (Extreme Ultra Violet) technology that is expected to go live in 2018.

"With the qualification completed three months ahead of schedule, we have commenced 8LPP production," said Ryan Lee, Vice President of Foundry Marketing at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung Foundry continues to expand its process portfolio in order to provide distinct competitive advantages and excellent manufacturability based on what our customers and the market require."

"8LPP will have a fast ramp since it uses proven 10nm process technology while providing better performance and scalability than current 10nm-based products," said RK Chunduru, Senior Vice President of Qualcomm.

Meanwhile, the 8nm LPP process technology is basically an upgrade over Samsung's 10nm FinFET process and basically, fills the gap between the older process. Notably, the 10nm FinFET process was used in building the Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 chipsets. While Samsung has learned the lessons with the production of 10nm chips the 8nmm Snapdragon chipsets are expected to power flagship phones that will be arriving in 2018. Samsung could further be shifting its focus to 6nm and 5nm chipset manufacturing process in future.

In any case, details of the recent update to Samsung's foundry roadmap, including 8LPP availability and 7nm EUV development, will be presented at the Samsung Foundry Forum Europe on October 18, 2017, in Munich, Germany. The Samsung Foundry Forum was held in the United States, South Korea and Japan earlier this year, sharing Samsung's cutting-edge process technologies with global customers and partners.

